PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings begin quest for maiden title after finishing runners-up in 2025

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their quest for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they face Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of IPL 2026 at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, had reached the final of IPL 2025, but they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs. Gujarat Titans, on the hand, also reached the IPL 2025 playoffs, but went down to Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.
IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
For Punjab Kings, the spotlight will be on the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. With 549 runs and 475 runs respectively, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh were among the top run-getters for Punjab Kings. The two of them enjoyed producing solid opening partnerships in IPL 2025, including a 120-run stand in just 11.5 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard
Similarly, Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan enjoyed a prolific partnership during IPL 2025, with both of them combining 912 runs throughout the season. Sai Sudharsan, with 759 runs in IPL 2025, went onto win the Orange Cap, whereas Shubman Gill scored 650 runs during the season.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans squads
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma.
MYS International Stadium pitch report
The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match promises to be a run-fest in Mullanpur. This match will be played on pitch No.4, which was the same that was used for the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025. In that match, the Punjab Kings went onto score 219/6 after batting first. CSK, in reply, could only manage 201/5.
Mullanpur weather forecast
According to AccuWeather.com, there is hardly any chance of rain in Mullanpur on Tuesday, and fans should be able to witness a full game. There is just one percent of rain, and the temperature is set to dip to 25°C by 9 pm IST.
Kagiso Rabada needs 1 wicket for 300 wickets in T20s
Shubman Gill needs 1 four for 100 fours in IPL as captain
Ishant Sharma needs 4 wickets for 100 wickets in IPL
Rahul Tewatia needs 7 sixes for 100 sixes in T20s
Jos Buttler needs 7 sixes for 600 sixes in T20s
Shahrukh Khan needs 8 fours for 100 fours in T20s
Harpreet Brar needs 1 match for 50 matches in IPL
Vyshak Vijaykumar needs 1 match for 50 matches in T20s
Mitchell Owen needs 2 sixes for 100 sixes in T20s
Arshdeep Singh needs 3 wickets for 100 wickets in IPL
Marcus Stoinis needs 3 fours for 600 fours in T20s
Nehal Wadhera needs 7 fours for 100 fours in T20s
2022 – Champions, 2023 – Runners up, 2025 – Playoffs
2008 - Playoffs, 2014 - Runner Up, 2025 - Runner Up
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Ashok Sharma/Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar/Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for PBKS vs GT clash is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have locked horns against each other in a total of six matches. Both teams are level on three wins against each other. Their most recent meeting was in March 2025, when Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma.
Punjab Kings have so far reached the IPL finals of two editions: In 2014 and 2025. They lost on both occasions, in 2014 to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and in 2025 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and will be looking to go one more step further and win the title this time around.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won the IPL title once, in 2022, which was their inaugural season. The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the final.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 4 of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) which will take place at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates!
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.