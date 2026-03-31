PBKS vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings begin quest for maiden title after finishing runners-up in 2025

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their quest for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they face Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of IPL 2026 at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, had reached the final of IPL 2025, but they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs. Gujarat Titans, on the hand, also reached the IPL 2025 playoffs, but went down to Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

For Punjab Kings, the spotlight will be on the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. With 549 runs and 475 runs respectively, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh were among the top run-getters for Punjab Kings. The two of them enjoyed producing solid opening partnerships in IPL 2025, including a 120-run stand in just 11.5 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard

Similarly, Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan enjoyed a prolific partnership during IPL 2025, with both of them combining 912 runs throughout the season. Sai Sudharsan, with 759 runs in IPL 2025, went onto win the Orange Cap, whereas Shubman Gill scored 650 runs during the season.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma.

MYS International Stadium pitch report

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match promises to be a run-fest in Mullanpur. This match will be played on pitch No.4, which was the same that was used for the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025. In that match, the Punjab Kings went onto score 219/6 after batting first. CSK, in reply, could only manage 201/5.

Mullanpur weather forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, there is hardly any chance of rain in Mullanpur on Tuesday, and fans should be able to witness a full game. There is just one percent of rain, and the temperature is set to dip to 25°C by 9 pm IST.