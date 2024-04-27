PBKS vs KKR IPL 2024: Check the list of records broken; most 6s to 2nd highest total
PBKS vs KKR IPL 2024: The match between PBKS and KKR saw a total of 523 runs scored, ranking as the second highest in T20 history after RCB vs SRH. Openers from both teams performed exceptionally well, scoring fifties at a strike rate of 200 or more.
PBKS vs KKR IPL 2024: The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata witnessed some historic world records on April 26.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message