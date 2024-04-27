PBKS vs KKR IPL 2024: The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata witnessed some historic world records on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR set a target of 261, which PBKS successfully chased down, scoring 262 runs. This achievement now stands as the world record for the highest successful chase in T20 cricket. Additionally, Punjab surpassed the record of the highest chase by 38 runs, with 6 wickets in hand.

Maximum number of Sixes Sixes were constant during the PBKS and KKR match. Both struck 42 sixes, surpassing the previous joint-record of 38 which was created during the SRH clash against MI and RCB against SRH. Out of the 42 sixes, PBKS's Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, and Rilee Rossouw combined to hit 24 sixes which is the highest tally in an innings. Earlier, RCB and SRH previously held the record for most sixes in an innings with a whopping 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2nd highest total runs The total runs scored jointly by PBKS and KKR was 523 which is the second after RCB and SRH match which recorded a joint score of 549 in a T20 match.

Openers perform During the match, KKR's Sunil Narine and Phil Salt showcased an impressive opening partnership which set the tone as the team posted an imposing 261 for six. Narine hit nine fours and four sixes in his 32-ball innings of 71. Salt on the other hand was at his explosive best who scored his third fifty of the season in his 75 off 37 balls with six fours and half a dozen sixes. Speaking of PBKS, Oppeners Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh also gave a good start to the game. Bairstow scored an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls while Singh scored punchy 54 off just 20 balls.

5 fifties scored at a strike rate of 200 or more in the T20 In the match between KKR and Kings, five half-centuries were scored at a strike rate of 200 or more. KKR's Phil Salt and Sunil Narine scored half-century off 25 and 23 balls respectively. During the second innings of the match, Prabhsimran Singh reached the landmark in 18 deliveries while Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh secured their half-centuries in 23 deliveries each. As per EspnCricinfo, this was the first time in men's T20 cricket, where five fifties were scored off 25 or fewer balls in a single match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

