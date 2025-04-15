PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings told to treat Glenn Maxwell the hard way; ’It would frustrate me as a coach…’

One of the major concerns for Punjab Kings' in their impressive run in IPL 2025, has been the form of Glenn Maxwell. The Australian all-rounder looked a pale shadow of himself with scores of 0, 30, 1 and 3 and looked unsettled while batting and has left much to be desired.

Although Punjab Kings have won three out the five games they have played so far in IPL 2025, Glenn Maxwell's form with the bat has given much headaches to captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.

Ahead of their much important match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull urged the Punjab Kings management to drop the Australian.

“I think Maxwell has had his run. I mean, just the way he's getting out at the moment, it would frustrate me as a coach,” Doull was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. “That's the disappointing thing, I think, from their point of view. So (Abdullah) Omarzai's in for him, (Josh) Inglis in for him, would be something I'd probably look at,” he added.

Having made his IPL debut in 2012, it is to be noted that Maxwell best seasons came in 2014 and 2021, when he scored 500-plus runs.

Lockie Ferguson a big miss for PBKS Doull also felt that missing Lockie Ferguson will be a huge blow to Punjab Kings. The New Zealander suffered an injury against Sunrisers Hyderabad and is all but ruled out of IPL 2025. "Big loss for them in Lockie Ferguson. He bowled two balls in that game.

Remember now, that might have made quite a big difference in that run chase. I think, you know, they had to go to Stoinis, they had to go to others, when they would probably have preferred Lockie's pace through the middle. So he is now out, which I'm not sure for how long, so that leaves a bit of a hole in their genuine pace bowling options," he added.