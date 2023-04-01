PBKS vs KKR IPL match delayed due to rains: Who will win in case of DLS?

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was delayed due to rains. While batting first, Punjab Kings gave a target of 192 to KKR, and with the help of the terrific bowling of Arshdeep Singh, the team was able to restrict KKR to a score of 146/7 in 16 overs before rains interrupted the match.

If the rains continue to cloud the match, it will be decided by the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method.

Who will win in the case of DLS?

According to DLS calculators at the current stage Punjab, Kings will win the match by 7 runs. The decision of the DLS will not be surprising for cricket fans as Punjab Kings dominated both bat and ball in the game.

Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings started the innings aggressively and placed some early boundaries, but soon Tim Southee took him out. Then skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a responsible partnership during which Rajapaksa also completed his half-century.

The other Punjab players couldn't do very well and the game slowed down in the final five overs due to the impressive bowling of Tim Southee and spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chasing a score of 191, the KKR team couldn't start well with Arshdeep Singh taking away Mandeep Singh on the very first ball. The wickets continued falling until the big-shot Andre Russell entered the ground with some hopes for KKR.

Sam Curran's successful removal of Andre Russell, who had scored 35 runs off 19 balls, during the 15th over, and Arshdeep Singh's subsequent dismissal of Venkatesh Iyer, who had scored 34 runs off 28 balls, in the following over, caused the expected target score for the Punjab Kings to shift in their favor.