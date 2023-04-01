PBKS vs KKR IPL match delayed due to rains: Who will win in case of DLS?

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was delayed due to rains. While batting first, Punjab Kings gave a target of 192 to KKR, and with the help of the terrific bowling of Arshdeep Singh, the team was able to restrict KKR to a score of 146/7 in 16 overs before rains interrupted the match.

