PBKS vs KKR: Sam Curran praises Shashank Singh's match winning performance, calls him 'find of the season'
Sam Curran praised Shashank Singh's performance in PBKS vs KKR match, calling him the find of the season and praising his promotion to No. 4.
Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran lauded Shashank Singh's performance in the PBKS vs KKR IPL match at the Eden Gardens on April 26. During the post-match presentation, Curran said, "Shashank, wow, he was promoted to No. 4 and he's been our find of the season. We've to enjoy the small wins, although this was a big win coming to Kolkata."