Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran lauded Shashank Singh's performance in the PBKS vs KKR IPL match at the Eden Gardens on April 26. During the post-match presentation, Curran said, "Shashank, wow, he was promoted to No. 4 and he's been our find of the season. We've to enjoy the small wins, although this was a big win coming to Kolkata." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's PBKS vs KKR match Jonny Bairstow who was announced the Player of the Match also praised Shashank for the manner in which has been batting this season and in this match. "Shashank has done it all season, a lovely guy and special player. To have someone like him coming in and do that is unbelievable. His knowledge, he's not young either, he's nice and calm, full credit to him the way he came out and hit it cleanly," Bairstow said.

Also Read: IPL Match today: DC vs MI; who’ll win Delhi vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more Singh scored an unbeaten 68 off 28 balls. The team's batters rained sixes where 24 of the sixes were overhauled in 18.4 overs. Shashank Singh blasted eight sixes, only one less than Bairstow's nine. Speaking of his total scores this season, Singh scored 263 runs with a strike rate of 182 and an average of 65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Singh was ‘accidentally’ bought by Preity Zinta’s franchise during the IPL Mini Auction in December 2023, mistaking him for another player. As soon as PBKS realised it, the team wanted to reverse the decision, but were not allowed to do so.

Also Read: Orange cap IPL 2024: Sunil Narine promoted to second rank on highest-run scorer list. Check Top 10 highest scorers Cricket turning into baseball, says Sam Curran on PBKS' world record During the post-match presentation, Curran hailed the team's exceptional performance. "Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned to baseball isn't it? We're delighted with the two points, he said. "We had a tough few weeks as a team. Forget about the scores, we deserved this victory."

When asked about the massive scores being put up by teams, Curran said, "Loads of different things, guys can hit balls for long periods of time, the coaches, training, the dew, dot balls become wide after reviews and you get the extra ball. Stats are going out of the window. For us, it's all about the small moments. With the ball also we hung in there." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!