PBKS vs KKR: What happened when Punjab Kings faced Kolkata Knight Riders last time in IPL? All you need to know

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other for the first time in IPL 2025 in mid-table clash at the new PCA stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday. While KKR are placed fifth, Punjab Kings are just one spot below with both teams having six points each. However, KKR have played one match more than their opponents.

For Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, it will be an emotional clash as the Indian batter was the skipper of KKR, who win the IPL title last year. Iyer's Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane is leading KKR in IPL 2025. A win for either side will help them enter the top four.

But do you know what happened when KKR and Punjab Kings met last last time in IPL?

The last time KKR met Punjab Kings was in IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens on April 26. Batting first, KKR rode on knocks from Sunil Narine (71), Phil Salt (75), Andre Russell (24), Shreyas Iyer (28) and Venkatesh Iyer (39) to post 261/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab Kings were off to a flying start with Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow stitching a 93-run stand for the opening wicket in just six overs. While Prabhsimran was run out for 54, Bairstow continued his onslaught with Rilee Rossouw at the other end for another 85-run stand for the second wicket.

However, it was the arrival of Shashank Singh that changed the course of the game as the Indian along with Bairstow who put on an unbeaten 84 runs off just 34 balls to steer Punjab Kings to a memorable victory.

While Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 108 off 48 balls with eight fours and nine sixes, Shashank's 28-ball 68 not out with just two fours and eight sixes dashed KKR hopes in front of their home crowd.

List of records during KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2024 262 - Highest-ever run-chase in the history of T20 cricket.

24 - Punjab Kings hit 24 sixes, most in an innings in IPL.

46 - Total number of sixes by KKR, PBKS, most in an IPL match.

4 - During the KKR vs PBKS clash, four openers have scored 50-plus runs. It was the first time such thing happened in an IPL match.