PBKS vs LSG IPL head to head: Have Lucknow played Punjab in Dharamshala? Who has more wins? Full stats

High flying Punjab Kings will play in their second home in the Indian Premier League as they welcome the Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

Both teams have an IPL 2025 playoff spot in their mind as today's game will be crucial to either side progressing through to the next round.

PBKS is currently sitting comfortably in fourth in the IPL standings with 13 points from their 10 matches while LSG are in sixth with 10 points from as many matches.

The two sides have met each other 5 times in the IPL and LSG have a slight advantage over the hosts, with 3 wins against PBKS's 2.

However, the last time the two teams met, earlier in IPL 2025, PBKS won the game comfortably by 8 wickets.

Ahead of today's blockbuster game at 7:30 pm, let us take a look at some key stats.

PBKS vs LSG head-to-head record in IPL Matches played: 5

PBKS wins: 2

LSG wins: 3

Last result: Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets and with 22 balls to spare (April 1, 2025)

PBKS vs LSG head-to-head record at the HPCA Stadium in IPL This will be the first-ever meeting at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala between the two teams.

PBKS record at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium in IPL Total matches played: 13

Wins: 5

Losses: 8

Tied: 0

Highest Score: 232/2 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17, 2011) - PBKS won by 111 runs

Lowest Score: 116 all out vs Deccan Chargers (May, 2011) - Chargers won by 82 runs

PBKS vs LSG: Most Runs Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - Innings: 4, Runs: 131, Average: 32.75, Strike Rate: 184.50, Highest Score: 45

KL Rahul (LSG) - Innings: 4, Runs: 107, Average: 26.75, Strike Rate: 125.88, Highest Score: 74

Marcus Stoinis (LSG/PBKS) - Innings: 4, Runs:107, Average: 26.75, Strike Rate: 159.70, Highest Score: 72

PBKS vs LSG: Most Wickets Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 9, Economy Rate: 10.12, Average: 18.00, Best Figures: 4/38

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 9.55, Average: 24.57, Best Figures: 3/43