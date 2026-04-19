PBKS vs LSG, Match 29 Preview: Punjab still undefeated, Lucknow need points; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Punjab Kings host Lucknow Super Giants at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, 19 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 29 of IPL 2026. Punjab and Lucknow are in different situations right now.

Punjab are the only undefeated team this season, sitting right on top of the points table. Lucknow, on the contrary, are at Number 8 with 2 wins and 3 losses.

Match Logistics The game is at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mohali, on Sunday, 19 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants share one of the smallest yet most evenly poised rivalries in the IPL. Across 6 matches, both sides are perfectly balanced with 3 wins each. The limited sample size makes trend interpretation tricky, yet certain patterns still emerge.

LSG hold the edge in peak scoring with a highest total of 257, comfortably above PBKS’s 236. Their lowest score of 159 also suggests a stronger baseline batting floor. PBKS, in contrast, have dipped to a low of 133.

The contests were shared during 2022–2023, with both teams registering convincing wins. LSG’s 56-run victory in 2023 stands out as the most dominant result in this rivalry.

View full Image View full Image PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

In 2024, LSG continued to assert control with a 21-run win. The following year, the balance shifted sharply. PBKS won both encounters by 8 wickets and 37 runs.

Team News Punjab Kings enter this contest with stability, which is often underrated in a short tournament. There are no injury concerns and, more importantly, no performance gaps forcing change.

Their top order has consistently set the tone while the middle order remains largely untested due to dominance upfront. That tells you something. They are winning games before pressure even arrives. Expect continuity. There is no tactical incentive to disrupt a winning structure.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting reveals formula behind PBKS winning mindset after MI win

Lucknow Super Giants are in a more delicate phase. Two consecutive losses have exposed their primary weakness: batting tempo rather than personnel. Their run rate lags significantly behind PBKS, and that is a systemic issue.

The one positive is Rishabh Pant’s availability. His fitness removes uncertainty from both leadership and middle-order stability.

However, the concern lies with Abdul Samad, whose lack of output could create an imbalance. There is a realistic case for a swap if LSG choose to prioritise batting reliability over continuity. That said, teams often resist change until pressure becomes elimination-level. They are not there yet.

Predicted Playing XI Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera).

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav. (Impact Player: Mayank Yadav).

Key Players to Watch At the top of the batting charts, Shreyas Iyer stands out as the most dominant figure. He has scored 372 runs in the last 10 matches in the IPL at an exceptional average of 62 and a strike rate of 182.35. This year, he has scored 203 runs in 5 matches, at an average of 67.67 and a strike rate of 187.96.

Prabhsimran Singh complements his captain with 302 runs at a strike rate above 150 in the last 10 IPL innings. However, his overall average of 37.75 indicates slightly less consistency. He has boosted that part in IPL 2026. He has scored 211 runs in 5 innings, with an average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 172.95.

Both these batters are leading contenders for the Orange Cap this year. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) is leading at the moment with 283 runs. Both Shreyas and Prabhsimran will have the chance tonight to get past the Hyderabad batter.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Mitchell Marsh emerges as the primary counterweight. His 398 runs in the last 10 innings are the highest among all batters playing tonight. He is not at his best this year, with 115 runs in 5 innings. But, he can explode any time.

Rishabh Pant adds further stability with 267 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate exceeding 150. This year, he is batting higher in the order. He has scored 104 runs with an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 122.35. The LSG captain must take things into his hands tonight.

On the bowling side, Prince Yadav has taken 12 wickets in his IPL career so far (11 matches). In 5 matches this year, he has already taken 9 wickets. His average is 18.22, and economy is 9.11.

Prince is one of the leading Purple Cap contenders. Anshul Kamboj (CSK) is leading the race at the moment with 13 wickets.

Then, there’s Mohammad Shami, who has 137 wickets in his IPL career. This year, he has taken just 4 wickets. But, his best is 2/9 and economy 6.84.

Arshdeep Singh leads PBKS’s attack with 5 wickets in 5 matches. His economy is 9.50, and the best so far is 3/22.

Pitch and Conditions The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali presents a balanced yet slightly chase-favouring environment. The pitch offers pace-friendly conditions and consistent scoring patterns.

Since its first IPL match in April 2008, the venue has hosted 60 matches. The most defining pattern at this venue is the advantage for teams batting second. So far, 33 (55%) matches were won chasing while 27 (45%) matches were won batting first.

Interestingly, the toss has minimal influence on outcomes. Teams winning the toss have won 48.33% of matches while those losing it have won 51.67%.

The ground supports competitive scoring without being excessively high-scoring. The average first-innings score is 168.07 while the run rate is 8.48 runs per over. The average runs per wicket is 28.67.

The highest team total here was 257/5 by Lucknow Super Giants in 2023. The lowest team total here was 67 by the Delhi Capitals in 2017. The highest successful chase was in 2017, when the Gujarat Lions reached 192/4.

Totals in the 165–175 range are competitive while anything approaching 190 tests the limits of successful chases based on historical data.

Munaf Patel holds the record of the best bowling figures (5/21) at this venue. The highest individual score is 120* by Punjab’s Paul Valthaty (against CSK) in 2011.