PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: MI's Rohit Sharma to enter elite club today, become second player after CSK's MS Dhoni to…

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: On April 18, when Mumbai Indians clash with Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma will enter an elite club and become the second cricketer after MS Dhoni to feature in an elite list.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma will enter an elite club on April 18. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)Premium
PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma will enter an elite club on April 18. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: As Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their 7th Indian Premier League (IPL) match on April 18, Rohit Sharma will enter an elite club. He will become the only player after MS Dhoni to play 250 matches in the IPL.

In his 249 matches so far, Rohit has scored 6,472 runs at an average of 30.10. His entry into IPL was for the Deccan Chargers. In 2011, he joined MI.

Dhoni has played 256 matches so far. In Chennai Super Kings’ previous match this season (against MI), Dhoni became the only player to play 250 matches for one IPL team. Except for CSK, he has also played for Rising Pune Supergiant.

The other IPL cricketer who is on the verge of entering this elite club is Dinesh Karthik. Right now, he is playing the role of an explosive finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Apart from RCB, he has also played for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Elite 250 Club

RCB’s Virat Kohli is not far behind. He has played 244 IPL matches and scored 7,624 runs at an average of 38.12. He has been playing for the Challengers since 2008. When he completes his 250th match, likely this season itself, he will also become the second player after Dhoni to play 250 matches for a single franchise.

The next in line is Ravindra Jadeja, who has played 232 IPL matches so far, though he is unlikely to reach the 250-match milestone this season. However, he has reached the milestones of hitting 200 fours and 100 sixes in the tournament. He is among the Top 10 six-hitters in IPL.

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 01:09 PM IST
