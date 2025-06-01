PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Rain delays start during Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The start of the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium was delayed due to rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While the conditions were overcast during the toss, the rain gods opened up just before the players were about to enter the field.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer had opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Although Ahmedabad has experienced rain over the past couple of days, there was no signs of precipitation on June 1 (Sunday), according to Accuweather.com.

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have finished in the top four of the points table after the league stage. Punjab Kings are coming into Qualifier 2 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1. Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans in Eliminator for a place in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 will face RCB in the final on June 3.

What happens if Qualifier 2 is washed out? If the Qualifier 2 is washed out, the Punjab Kings will play the final against RCB on June 3 due to their higher rankings in the points table after the league stage. Punjab Kings finished at the top of the table while Mumbai Indians finished fourth. There is no reserve day for Qualifier 2.

PBKS vs MI playing XIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal