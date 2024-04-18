PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma breaks Kieron Pollard's record for most sixes for Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's record came during a wonderful knock in the 33rd match of IPL 2024 at the pitch of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: Rohit Sharma has been in terrific form in IPL 2024 as the batter slammed his second IPL century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and scored a crucial 36 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). With Thursday's innings, Rohit Sharma crossed a massive milestone as he surpassed Kieron Pollard's record to score maximum sixes for Mumbai Indians.