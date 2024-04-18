PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: Rohit Sharma has been in terrific form in IPL 2024 as the batter slammed his second IPL century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and scored a crucial 36 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). With Thursday's innings, Rohit Sharma crossed a massive milestone as he surpassed Kieron Pollard's record to score maximum sixes for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma's record came during a wonderful knock in the 33rd match of IPL 2024 at the pitch of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

With 3 sixes in today's match, Rohit Sharma leads the tally for the most sixes hit by a player for MI in the T20 tournament, totaling 224. Following closely behind is Kieron Pollard, securing the second spot with 223 sixes. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan occupy the third and fourth positions, having struck 104 and 103 sixes, respectively.

Rohit Sharma is continuing with his wonderful form in IPL 2024, which he picked up from Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023. The explosive opener will be leading India's campaign in T20 World Cup 2024, where he is expected to provide Team India with such solid openings.

Ahead of the match against Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma spoke about his captaincy tenure for Mumbai Indians and said, “The new people who come in (to the squad), I wanted to get them to (follow) my thought process because I know how IPL works and what it takes to be a successful team. It takes time to take everyone on board and make them do something, which they are not used to."

PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: Playing 11

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

