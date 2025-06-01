PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Can Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians break playoff hoodoo?

Mumbai Indians are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League, winning five titles in six finals.

Including the six seasons where they reached the final, the five-time champions have made it to the IPL playoffs on 10 occasions.

However, there is a common trait in those four editions MI did not make it to the final, which mirrors their IPL 2025.

Ominous signs for MI? Whenever MI finished outside of the top two and made it to the playoffs, they have never reached an IPL final.

In IPL 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2023, the Mumbai franchise finished either third or fourth in the standings.

In IPL 2025, MI finished fourth in the table, behind Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Gujarat Titans.

In those seasons, the five-time champions have crashed out in the Eliminator stage on two occasions, while they reached the Qualifier 2 the other two times.

So, how did MI perform in each of those seasons?

IPL 2011 The Mumbai side had yet to win an IPL title, and they had finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings in the previous season.

In IPL 2011, MI finished third with 18 points from 14 matches, behind RCB and eventual champions CSK, while they had two more points than KKR, who finished fourth.

They met KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in the Eliminator and won by 4 wickets and 4 balls to spare chasing 148.

MI met RCB next in Qualifier 2, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and lost as the Bengaluru side ran out 43-run winners.

IPL 2012 MI finished third again in the standings, with 20 points from 16 matches, behind Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and KKR, and ahead of CSK.

They met CSK in the Eliminator match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and lost to the eventual champions, as they could muster only 149/9 in their chase of 188.

IPL 2014 MI qualified for the playoffs just by the skin of their teeth after they finished fourth, with 14 points, and ahead of Rajasthan Royals owing to a better net run rate.

They met third-placed CSK at the Braboune Stadium for the Eliminator match, but the Chennai franchise did yet another number on them, winning the game by 7 wickets and 8 balls to spare.

KKR went on to win their first title by beating the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the final. The Kolkata side won a thriller at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, chasing 200 with 3 wickets and 3 balls to spare.

IPL 2023 Another elimination in the Qualifier 2 match for MI, this time against the Gujarat Titans.

MI finished fourth in the table with 16 points behind GT, CSK, and LSG and met the Lucknow side in the Eliminator encounter.

They brushed aside LSG by 81 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium and set up a Qualifier date against GT at the latter's stomping ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The home side batted first and put on a mammoth 233/3 thanks to a sensational ton by Shubman Gill (129 of 60).

MI crumbled in response, as they were bowled out for 171 as GT ran out winners by 62 runs.

CSK went on to win the title in a thrilling tie at the same venue, as Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four to win the Chennai side their fifth IPL title.

MI face PBKS in the Qualifier 2 game at the Narendra Modi stadium on June 1.