PBKS vs MI IPL 2025: How have Punjab Kings fared against Mumbai Indians? Full head to head record & stats

The Punjab Kings will take Mumbai Indians in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh stadium at 7:30 pm.

While both teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the stakes in today's match are quite high.

PBKS are currently sitting second in the table, with 17 points from 13 matches while MI have a point less from the same amount of matches and are fourth.

The loser of the PBKS vs MI contest will be relegated to a outside top two finish, which would see them play the do-or-die Eliminator match.

On the other hand, the winner of the match will greatly increase their chance of finishing within the top two spots, which means they will play the more forgiving Qualifer 1 match.

Although, the winner will still have to depend on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, third in IPL 2025 standings on 17 points, to not beat the Lucknow Super Giants in order to cement a top-two spot.

The PBKS vs MI rivalry has seen 32 matches played in the history of the IPL and it is the five-time champions that have the upper hand over the Punjab side.

In fact, the last time the two teams met, in IPL 2024, it was MI who came out on top.

Ahead of today's blockbuster PBKS vs MI match at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, let us take a look at some key stats.

PBKS vs MI: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 32

PBKS wins: 14

MI wins: 17

Tied: 1

Last result: MI won by 9 runs (April 18, 2024)

PBKS's record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 8

Wins: 2

Losses: 6

MI's record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 11

Wins: 4

Losses: 7

PBKS vs MI: Most Runs Rohit Sharma (MI) - Innings: 24, Runs: 602, Average: 27.36, Strike Rate: 132.59, Highest Score: 79*

Kieron Pollard (MI) - Innings: 23, Runs: 539, Average: 38.50, Strike Rate: 162.34, Highest Score: 83

Shaun Marsh (PBKS) - Innings: 12, Runs: 526, Average: 47.81, Strike Rate: 132.49, Highest Score: 81

PBKS vs MI: Most Wickets Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy Rate: 6.26, Average: 16.52, Best Figures: 3/15

Lasith Malinga (MI) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 22, Economy Rate: 8.00, Average: 20.00, Best Figures: 4/22

Piyush Chawla (MI/PBKS) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 19, Economy Rate: 7.27, Average: 18.00, Best Figures: 3/24