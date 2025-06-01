PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Can Mumbai Indians overcome Ahmedabad woes? What five-time champs need to do?

Mumbai Indians would be aiming to change the script when they take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having started the season with five defeats in their first six games, Mumbai Indians produced a stunning turnaround with seven wins in their next eight matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Advertisement

In the Eliminator, Mumbai Indians edged out Gujarat Titans to enter Qualifier 2. A win against Punjab Kings would ensure Mumbai Indians' seventh entry into an IPL final.

Ahmedabad has been a happy hunting ground for batters in the past. But the same isn't with Mumbai Indians at the venue. In six matches at the venue, Mumbai Indians have lost five, including four alone against Gujarat Titans and one against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium

Opposition Tournament Result Year Otago Volts CLT20 Abandoned 2013 Rajasthan Royals IPL Won 2014 Rajasthan Royals IPL Lost 2015 Gujarat Titans IPL Lost 2023 Gujarat Titans IPL Lost 2023 Gujarat Titans IPL Lost 2024 Gujarat Titans IPL Lost 2025

The five-time champions' only win in Ahmedabad came against Rajasthan Royals in 2014. Notably, Mumbai Indians' four losses have come while chasing.

How can MI overcome Ahmedabad woes? Biggest in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium is known assist batters over the years. With the kind of form the Mumbai Indians batters are in, the Hardik Pandya-led side have the upper hand as compared to Punjab Kings, who were bundled out for 101 in Qualifier 1.

Advertisement