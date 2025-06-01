PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Can Mumbai Indians overcome Ahmedabad woes? What five-time champs need to do?

Mumbai Indians would be aiming to change the script when they take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having started the season with five defeats in their first six games, Mumbai Indians produced a stunning turnaround with seven wins in their next eight matches to qualify for the playoffs.
In the Eliminator, Mumbai Indians edged out Gujarat Titans to enter Qualifier 2. A win against Punjab Kings would ensure Mumbai Indians' seventh entry into an IPL final.
Ahmedabad has been a happy hunting ground for batters in the past. But the same isn't with Mumbai Indians at the venue. In six matches at the venue, Mumbai Indians have lost five, including four alone against Gujarat Titans and one against Rajasthan Royals.
|Opposition
|Tournament
|Result
|Year
|Otago Volts
|CLT20
|Abandoned
|2013
|Rajasthan Royals
|IPL
|Won
|2014
|Rajasthan Royals
|IPL
|Lost
|2015
|Gujarat Titans
|IPL
|Lost
|2023
|Gujarat Titans
|IPL
|Lost
|2023
|Gujarat Titans
|IPL
|Lost
|2024
|Gujarat Titans
|IPL
|Lost
|2025
The five-time champions' only win in Ahmedabad came against Rajasthan Royals in 2014. Notably, Mumbai Indians' four losses have come while chasing.
Biggest in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium is known assist batters over the years. With the kind of form the Mumbai Indians batters are in, the Hardik Pandya-led side have the upper hand as compared to Punjab Kings, who were bundled out for 101 in Qualifier 1.
To break the jinx in Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians batters need to carry on the momentum. Notably, Mumbai Indians on momentum are a different beast all-together.
