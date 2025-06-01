PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Why Qualifier 2 doesn't have a reserve day? Playing conditions explained

The Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been delayed due to rain in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. The rain arrived when the players entered the playing field.

The game was supposed to start at 8:25 PM as the rain stopped for a while. However, it started to rain again at 8:10 PM.

Playing conditions Reserve day No reserve day for Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 matches. The final alone have a reserve day. The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was played on the reserve day in Ahmedabad.

What if there is no possibility of play in Ahmedabad tonight?

Punjab Kings will advance to the final by virtue of finishing ahead of Mumbai Indians in the league stage. Punjab Kings finished first, and Mumbai Indians finished fourth.

Revised playing conditions: 120 minutes of extra time to finish the playoff matches on the scheduled day.

Overs will be reduced from 9:40 PM onwards. Loss of every 4 minutes and 15 seconds will result in the loss of one over.