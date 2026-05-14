PBKS vs MI LIVE score IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

PBKS vs MI Live Score: The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 brings together Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in what could be a pivotal clash for Shreyas Iyer’s men. PBKS started the season like a dream, unbeaten in their first seven games and perched at the summit of the points table, but have since suffered four straight defeats, slipping to 4th place with 13 points from 11 matches (6 wins, 4 losses, NRR +0.428). A victory tonight would lift them to 15 points and push them closer to the top three, but a loss could see Chennai Super Kings or Rajasthan Royals (both on 12 points) overtake them.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are languishing at 9th with just 6 points from 11 games (3 wins, 8 losses) and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They are playing purely for pride and could spoil PBKS’s party on a pitch that has historically favoured batters with its high-scoring nature and good bounce. PBKS will lean on their explosive top order led by captain Shreyas Iyer, while MI will look to their star performers like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to cause an upset.
Toss update
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma
MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey
Total matches – 35
Matches won by PBKS – 18
Matches won by MI – 17
MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult.
PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey.
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma
“We would have bowled first as well. The wicket looks a bit drier. Still don't know how the pitch will play so just being positive about it. We should stop thinking about what has gone wrong. We have to think about being in good shape and having a positive mindset. Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai come in.”
“We have decided to bowl first. We saw the last game and felt maybe with the cold weather coming down the wicket will settle down. It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old. I didn't think that I will be a Test captain before becoming MI captain (smiles). I like responsibility, this is a new challenge and I will look to have fun. As much as we can, we can three games left and we want to enjoy and maybe ruffle a few teams. Surya is not here for personal reasons and Allah is not there as well.”
Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl first.
PBKS vs MI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming of the game will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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