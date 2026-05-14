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PBKS vs MI LIVE score IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Playoff hopes hanging by a thread after a dramatic slide from the top of the table, PBKS face a must-win encounter against a nothing-to-lose MI side under the lights at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated14 May 2026, 07:24:47 PM IST
PBKS vs MI LIVE score IPL 2026
PBKS vs MI LIVE score IPL 2026(PTI)

PBKS vs MI Live Score: The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 brings together Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in what could be a pivotal clash for Shreyas Iyer’s men. PBKS started the season like a dream, unbeaten in their first seven games and perched at the summit of the points table, but have since suffered four straight defeats, slipping to 4th place with 13 points from 11 matches (6 wins, 4 losses, NRR +0.428). A victory tonight would lift them to 15 points and push them closer to the top three, but a loss could see Chennai Super Kings or Rajasthan Royals (both on 12 points) overtake them.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are languishing at 9th with just 6 points from 11 games (3 wins, 8 losses) and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They are playing purely for pride and could spoil PBKS’s party on a pitch that has historically favoured batters with its high-scoring nature and good bounce. PBKS will lean on their explosive top order led by captain Shreyas Iyer, while MI will look to their star performers like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to cause an upset.

Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey

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14 May 2026, 07:24:47 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Head-to-head details

Total matches – 35

Matches won by PBKS – 18

Matches won by MI – 17

14 May 2026, 07:23:07 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians impact subs

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult.

PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey.

14 May 2026, 07:21:35 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Punjab Kings Playing XI

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

14 May 2026, 07:21:00 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma

14 May 2026, 07:10:33 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Shreyas Iyer during the toss

“We would have bowled first as well. The wicket looks a bit drier. Still don't know how the pitch will play so just being positive about it. We should stop thinking about what has gone wrong. We have to think about being in good shape and having a positive mindset. Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai come in.”

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14 May 2026, 07:09:48 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah during the toss

“We have decided to bowl first. We saw the last game and felt maybe with the cold weather coming down the wicket will settle down. It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old. I didn't think that I will be a Test captain before becoming MI captain (smiles). I like responsibility, this is a new challenge and I will look to have fun. As much as we can, we can three games left and we want to enjoy and maybe ruffle a few teams. Surya is not here for personal reasons and Allah is not there as well.”

14 May 2026, 07:04:35 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Toss update

Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl first.

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14 May 2026, 07:04:05 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

PBKS vs MI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming of the game will be available on the JioHotstar app.

14 May 2026, 06:59:36 PM IST

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash.

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