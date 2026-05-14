PBKS vs MI LIVE score IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl

PBKS vs MI Live Score: The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 brings together Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in what could be a pivotal clash for Shreyas Iyer’s men. PBKS started the season like a dream, unbeaten in their first seven games and perched at the summit of the points table, but have since suffered four straight defeats, slipping to 4th place with 13 points from 11 matches (6 wins, 4 losses, NRR +0.428). A victory tonight would lift them to 15 points and push them closer to the top three, but a loss could see Chennai Super Kings or Rajasthan Royals (both on 12 points) overtake them.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are languishing at 9th with just 6 points from 11 games (3 wins, 8 losses) and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They are playing purely for pride and could spoil PBKS’s party on a pitch that has historically favoured batters with its high-scoring nature and good bounce. PBKS will lean on their explosive top order led by captain Shreyas Iyer, while MI will look to their star performers like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to cause an upset.

Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey