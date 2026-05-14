PBKS vs MI preview: Rain scare in Dharamshala; Punjab desperate for 2 points; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, 14 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

This is a must-win match for Punjab. PBKS, under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, played like champions in the first half of the tournament. Then, they lost 4 matches in a row.

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The points table looks increasingly tight with every match. Punjab must secure 2 points tonight to keep their playoff chances alive.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have already been eliminated. With just 3 wins in 11 matches, they are currently ranked 9th. But, they are 5-time champions. Tonight is their chance to prove they are.

Match Logistics The match is at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The stadium, arguably the most beautiful cricket venue in the world, is surrounded by the Himalayas. It has a seating capacity of around 23,000 spectators.

Head-to-Head Record MI and PBKS have faced each other 35 times in the IPL. PBKS lead the rivalry by a narrow margin, with 18 wins to MI's 17. No match has ended without a result.

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MI's highest score against PBKS is 223; their lowest is 87. PBKS's highest score against MI is 230, and its lowest is 119.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head Record

PBKS have won their last 3 consecutive matches against MI. These span the 2025 and 2026 seasons. In April 2026, PBKS chased 196 comfortably in 16.3 overs. In 2025, they won both a league game and Qualifier 2 by 7 and 5 wickets respectively.

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Rohit Sharma leads all run-scorers in this fixture with 634 runs. Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling charts with 24 wickets at an economy of 6.45 against Punjab. PBKS' recent dominance makes this one of the more lopsided current rivalries in the IPL.

Predicted Playing XIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur (Impact Player).

Team News Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out with ongoing back spasms. He trained separately in Mumbai and did not travel to Dharamshala with the squad.

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Suryakumar Yadav, the standby captain, is also a late fitness doubt. He travelled to Mumbai for personal reasons after the Raipur match. If he cannot rejoin in time, Robin Minz or Danish Malewar may enter the lineup.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Hardik trains alone in nets as rest of MI squad travel to Dharamsala

Rohit Sharma, recently returned from a hamstring injury, may be used exclusively as an Impact Player to manage his workload.

Lockie Ferguson sat out the previous match with a minor niggle. The medical staff is evaluating whether he can replace Xavier Bartlett in the XI.

PBKS are also reviewing their bowling combination after Ben Dwarshuis conceded 51 runs for just one wicket against Delhi Capitals. Management may shuffle their death-overs options depending on that assessment.

Key Players to Watch Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): The Punjab captain anchors Punjab's batting lineup with 392 runs in 11 matches. His tactical approach against pace is expected to guide PBKS through the middle overs.

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Priyansh Arya (PBKS): The Punjab opener arrives in form after a blistering 56-run knock against the Delhi Capitals. His elite strike rate is perfectly suited to Dharamshala's fast outfields and powerplay conditions.

Rohit Sharma (MI): Hitman is expected to feature as a dangerous Impact Player tonight. He has scored 243 runs across just six innings at a strike rate of 177.37.

Ryan Rickelton (MI): The southpaw is MI's most prolific scorer this season with 382 runs at an average of 47.75. His ability to punish length balls suits Dharamshala's bounce perfectly.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): The left-handed pacer remains Punjab's premier wicket-taker with 13 dismissals this season. His swing bowling is essential to quietening Mumbai's dangerous opening pair early.

AM Ghazanfar (MI): The Afghan spinner has been MI's best defensive option, taking 13 wickets in nine matches to restrict middle-over scoring.

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Pitch and Conditions An IMD orange alert for scattered rain is active over the region tonight. There is a 40–50% chance of isolated thunderstorms and brief showers during the match.

At 7 PM, the rain probability stands at 40% with northeast winds. By 9 PM, cloud cover rises to 58% with a 51% chance of rain. Fortunately, conditions are expected to clear completely by 11 PM. A D/L-affected match remains a genuine possibility.

The HPCA Stadium uses a hard black-soil pitch offering high, consistent bounce. Seamers generate significant lateral movement both off the seam and through the air.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma and I complement each other very nicely: Ryan Rickelton after MIs comfortable win over LSG

In the last match here, fast bowlers took every single wicket. Spinners were completely frozen out. The high altitude means the ball travels faster and carries significantly further. This makes Dharamshala one of India's premier six-hitting venues.

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The toss winner will almost certainly choose to field first. Fielding maximises early seam advantage and protects against a rain-curtailed chase.

PBKS want tonight’s match to happen, and they want to win it. The rain will work against their chances to qualify. For Mumbai, it will be a free hand. “Go fearless. What have you left to lose?”

And, that can be dangerous for Punjab.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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