PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: How have Punjab Kings fared against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL? Full head to head record

IPL 2025: The Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 33 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. The five-time champions MI have the slight edge, with 17 wins to their name, while PBKS have 15 victories in the PBKS vs MI rivalry. 

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated1 Jun 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Punjab Kings will have to pick themselves up after their demoralising defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.
Punjab Kings will have to pick themselves up after their demoralising defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.(PTI)

The Punjab Kings will have a second crack at making the final as they take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match in the Indian Premier League on June 1, Sunday.

The two teams will battle at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, which is the venue for the IPL 2025 final.

MI comes into this fixture high on confidence after beating the Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring Eliminator match on Friday at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

The Punjab side, on the other hand, have had two days to pick themselves up after a demoralising defeat in Qualifier 1, on Thursday, against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ahead of today's blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats in the PBKS vs MI rivalry:

PBKS vs MI: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 33

PBKS wins: 15

MI wins: 17

Ties: 1

Last result: PBKS beat MI by seven wickets (May 26, 2025)

PBKS's record at the Narendra Modi stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 6

Wins: 3

Losses: 2

Ties: 1

Highest Score: 243/5 vs Gujarat Titans (March, 2025)

Lowest Score: 123/9 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April, 2021)

MI's record at the Narendra Modi stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 6

Wins: 1

Losses: 5

Highest Score: 178/3 vs Rajasthan Royals (May, 2014)

Lowest Score: 160/6 vs Gujarat Titans (March, 2025)

PBKS vs MI: Most Runs

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Innings: 25, Runs: 626, Average: 27.21, Strike Rate: 131.78, Highest Score: 79*

Kieron Pollard (MI) - Innings: 23, Runs: 539, Average: 38.50, Strike Rate: 162.34, Highest Score: 83

Shaun Marsh (PBKS) - Innings: 12, Runs: 526, Average: 47.81, Strike Rate: 132.49, Highest Score: 81

PBKS vs MI: Most Wickets

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 24, Economy Rate: 6.23, Average: 16.79, Best Figures: 3/15

Lasith Malinga (MI) - Innings: 14, Wickets: 22, Economy Rate: 8.00, Average: 20.00, Best Figures: 4/22

Piyush Chawla (PBKS) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 19, Economy Rate: 7.27, Average:18.00, Best Figures: 3/24

