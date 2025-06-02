PBKS vs MI: Shreyas Iyer leads Punjab Kings to IPL final after 11 years, to face RCB in summit clash for maiden title

Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Qualifier 2 to qualify for an Indian Premier League (IPL) final after 11 years. The last time Punjab Kings played an IPL final was in 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash.

Chasing Mumbai Indians' 203/6, Punjab Kings at 72/3 in the eight over, but Iyer played a blinder of a knock with an unbeaten 87 from 41 balls with five fours and eight sixes. Nehal Wadhera (48) and Josh Inglis (38) also contributed as Punjab Kings romped home in 19 overs.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list after PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match

On June 3, it will be an all-red final with Punjab Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, none of them have won an IPL trophy. It was also Iyer second IPL final in a row after the India batter guided Kolkata Knight Riders to title in IPL 2024.

Once Mumbai Indians posted a 200-plus total, Punjab Kings required someone to play with composure and a sense of purpose, and they found the best man in their ranks putting his hand up.

Nehal Wadhera's survives twice However, Iyer and Punjab Kings will also profusely thank the plucky Wadhera for exploring his two reprieves to peel off an important knock and adding 84 runs for the fourth wicket with his captain.

Naman Dhir misjudged a catch off Mitchell Santner at deep midwicket and allowed a four in the ninth over while Boult spilled a catch at fine-leg off Hardik Pandya in the 10th over when Wadhera was on 13.

Tilak, Suryakumar propel MI to 203/6 Earlier, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 44 runs each as Mumbai Indians managed a competitive 203/6 after play started more than a hour late due to rain. Opener Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24 balls) once again gave a good start after Rohit Sharma's (8) dismissal, adding 51 runs with Tilak, who also forged a 72-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer sent stern message ahead of Punjab Kings' Qualifier 2 match