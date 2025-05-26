PBKS vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for huge Mumbai Indians record in IPL; check complete details

Suryakumar Yadav etched his name into history books as the right-hander surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar for two 600-plus scores in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Mumbai Indians. The Indian T20I captain has been in prolific form in IPL 2025, and Monday was no different as the hard-hitting batter registered his fifth fifty-plus score.

In 14 matches, Suryakumar has so far accumulated 640 runs in IPL 2025. Earlier in 2023, Suryakumar scored 605 runs with a century to his name, becoming the only Mumbai Indians batter with two 600-plus seasons in history. Tendulkar scored 618 runs in the 2010 season.

Notably, no other Mumbai Indians batter have been able to register 600-plus runs in a single season for the five-time IPL champions. In the end against Punjab Kings, Suryakumar managed 19-ball 57, with the help of six fours and two sixes as Mumbai Indians posted 184/7 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar surpasses Bavuma for world record But that's not all. Suryakumar broke another world record during his innings. He leapfrogged South African captain Temba Bavuma for most consecutive 25-plus scores in T20 cricket. Prior to this game, Suryakumar and Bavuma were equal on 13 scores of 25-plus knocks.

But with this fifty, Suryakumar's tally reads 14 in a row. In the process, Suryakumar also surpassed Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill (both 13) for most 25-plus scores in IPL. The Indian record for most consecutive 25-plus scores in T20 cricket was previously held by former India cricketer Robin Uthappa.