PBKS vs RCB: Does Shreyas Iyer love playing in Chandigarh? How has Punjab Kings captain fared at home?

Shreyas Iyer has scored 25 runs in 4 innings at an average of 6.25 at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh.

Published29 May 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer scored 514 runs at a strike rate of 172 in the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2025.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer scored 514 runs at a strike rate of 172 in the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2025.

Shreyas Iyer is having a stellar IPL season, both as a batter and as a captain. The Punjab Kings captain scored 514 runs at a strike rate of 172 in the league stage. His 31 sixes were bettered only by LSG's Nicholas Pooran (40 sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (37 sixes) and MI's Suryakumar Yadav (31 sixes). However, there is one minor glitch in Shreyas' performance, and he will be eager to fix the bug before Punjab Kings' Qualifier 1 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh tonight (May 29).

Shreyas Iyer in Chandigarh

Four innings, four boundaries (3 fours, 1 six), and a highest score of 10. Shreyas Iyer's performance at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh is clearly an anomaly. If one were to play the two truths and one lie game about the PBKS captain, most people would pick the above statement as the lie.

 

Shreyas Iyer's scores in Chandigarh, IPL 2025

OpponentDateScoreMode of dismissalBowler
RRApril 510 (5)BowledJofra Archer
CSKApril 89 (7)BowledKhaleel Ahmed
KKRApril 150 (2)Caught at deep pointHarshit Rana
RCBApril 206 (10)Caught at long onRomario Shepherd

One thing to be noted about the four low returns in Chandigarh is the absence of any clear pattern. 

Dismissal against Rajasthan Royals

Shreyas scored four, dot, four, and two in the first four balls he faced off Jofra Archer and lost his stumps off the final ball of the over, attempting another attacking shot. However, there is no similarity between his dismissals against RR and CSK.

Shreyas' wicket will be the key for RCB as the rest of the Punjab Kings batters have very minimal experience of playing in the playoffs stage. Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Shashank Singh are making their first ever appearance in IPL playoffs, whereas Nehal Wadhera played 2 games in the playoffs for Mumbai Indians in 2023. 

