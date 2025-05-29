PBKS vs RCB: Does Shreyas Iyer love playing in Chandigarh? How has Punjab Kings captain fared at home?

Shreyas Iyer is having a stellar IPL season, both as a batter and as a captain. The Punjab Kings captain scored 514 runs at a strike rate of 172 in the league stage. His 31 sixes were bettered only by LSG's Nicholas Pooran (40 sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (37 sixes) and MI's Suryakumar Yadav (31 sixes). However, there is one minor glitch in Shreyas' performance, and he will be eager to fix the bug before Punjab Kings' Qualifier 1 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh tonight (May 29).

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer in Chandigarh Four innings, four boundaries (3 fours, 1 six), and a highest score of 10. Shreyas Iyer's performance at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh is clearly an anomaly. If one were to play the two truths and one lie game about the PBKS captain, most people would pick the above statement as the lie.

Shreyas Iyer's scores in Chandigarh, IPL 2025

Opponent Date Score Mode of dismissal Bowler RR April 5 10 (5) Bowled Jofra Archer CSK April 8 9 (7) Bowled Khaleel Ahmed KKR April 15 0 (2) Caught at deep point Harshit Rana RCB April 20 6 (10) Caught at long on Romario Shepherd

One thing to be noted about the four low returns in Chandigarh is the absence of any clear pattern.

Dismissal against Rajasthan Royals

Advertisement

Shreyas scored four, dot, four, and two in the first four balls he faced off Jofra Archer and lost his stumps off the final ball of the over, attempting another attacking shot. However, there is no similarity between his dismissals against RR and CSK.

Shreyas' wicket will be the key for RCB as the rest of the Punjab Kings batters have very minimal experience of playing in the playoffs stage. Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Shashank Singh are making their first ever appearance in IPL playoffs, whereas Nehal Wadhera played 2 games in the playoffs for Mumbai Indians in 2023.