PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli overtakes David Warner for most fifty-plus scores in Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli scored his 67th fifty-plus score in Indian Premier League and overtook David Warner for most fifty-plus scores in Indian Premier League. Kohli achieved the record in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's away win against Punjab Kings. The league's all-time leading scorer finished with an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls.

Most fifty+ scores in IPL Virat Kohli - 67

David Warner - 66

Shikhar Dhawan - 53

Rohit Sharma - 45

KL Rahul - 43

AB de Villiers - 43

Virat Kohli's IPL records Most runs - 8326

Most centuries - 8

Most fifty+ scores - 67

Most boundaries - 1015

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 RCB posted their 5th win of the season. Interestingly, all five wins of RCB have come in away matches. The Bengaluru-based franchisee have lost their 3 home matches this season. RCB lost to Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on Friday (April 18).

Punjab Kings scored 62/1 in the powerplay and yet, they scored just 95 runs in the next 14 overs. RCB spinners, Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) were the wreckers-in-chief for the visiting side.

Four batters - Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh - crossed 20 runs and none of them managed to cross 35.

Devdutt Padikkal was the chief aggressor in RCB's chase. Padikkal smashed his first IPL fifty since 2023. The Karnataka boy scored 61 off 35 balls, comprising 5 fours and 4 sixes. Jitesh Sharma' six over mid-wicket sealed the win for RCB.