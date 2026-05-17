PBKS vs RCB preview: Punjab risk elimination; Bengaluru look to hold top spot; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, 17 May. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

Who’d have known that Punjab would still be hanging low on playoff qualification! But, they are. Shreyas Iyer’s team has lost 5 consecutive games and is stuck at 13 points since 25 April. It’s now or never for Punjab. They must win both their remaining matches to qualify.

Advertisement

Bengaluru are coming from a stunning victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Thanks to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten hundred, RCB defeated KKR by 6 wickets. They have virtually qualified for the playoffs. Now, their goal is to finish in the Top 2. If you ask RCB fans, they’ll tell you that Number 2 won’t work for them. Bengaluru want to finish on top of the points table.

Match Logistics The match is at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, starting at 3:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 23,000. Surrounded by the Himalayas, it is arguably the most beautiful cricket venue in the world.

Head-to-Head Record RCB and PBKS have faced each other 37 times in the IPL. RCB lead the rivalry narrowly with 19 wins to PBKS's 18. No match has ended without a result. RCB's highest score against PBKS is 241; their lowest is 84. PBKS's highest score is 232, and its lowest is 88.

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Recent form has been heavily dominated by RCB. They have won 4 of the last 5 meetings between the two sides. Most notably, RCB won the IPL 2025 Final by six runs, Qualifier 1 by eight wickets, and two league-stage matches that same season. PBKS's only recent win came in April 2025 by five wickets.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli leads all run-scorers in this fixture across 33 innings, averaging 34.36 against Punjab. At the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, each team has one win apiece.

Predicted Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood (Impact Player).

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player).

Team News Phil Salt remains unavailable after fracturing a finger on his left hand earlier this month. He is currently in England for a medical assessment.

Jacob Bethell continues to open alongside Virat Kohli in Salt's absence. Apart from Salt, RCB boast a fully fit squad with key players in peak form.

Advertisement

Richard Gleeson has been signed as a replacement for the injured Nuwan Thushara. But, he is expected to start on the bench. Captain Rajat Patidar is highly likely to retain the same winning combination after back-to-back victories.

PBKS are struggling through a 5-match losing streak, and changes are expected. Captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to make unforced changes to fix an expensive bowling attack.

Azmatullah Omarzai impressed in the last match after replacing Marcus Stoinis. Management could be undecided between Stoinis' power-hitting and Omarzai's balance on this pace-friendly surface.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is expected to maximise the high-altitude pitch's extra bounce and carry.

Key Players to Watch Virat Kohli (RCB): King Kohli is in blistering form after recently hammering a century against KKR. He averages 62.5 across his last eight appearances against Punjab. His career tally against PBKS stands at 1,159 runs. His powerplay duel against Arshdeep Singh's early inswing will be the defining contest.

Advertisement

Cooper Connolly (PBKS): The Australian batter has been Punjab's batting bedrock this season with 436 runs at a strike rate above 162. He specialises in dismantling fast bowlers during powerplay restrictions.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS): The Punjab opener is the tournament's most explosive opener with 342 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 226.49, the highest among batters crossing 300 runs in IPL 2026.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): The left-arm pacer leads Punjab's bowling with 13 wickets. His ability to extract bounce and early movement on his home pitch makes him Punjab's primary threat tonight.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB): The veteran pacer has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 7.25. Dharamshala's cold, breezy conditions will offer him premium lateral movement against Punjab's top order.

Advertisement

Pitch and Conditions Today's match is an afternoon fixture with warm, pleasant conditions throughout. Temperature peaks at 21°C with a steady 13 km/h westerly breeze. Humidity sits comfortably at around 56%. Rain risk is negligible at just 15% during the early afternoon hours.

By 6 PM and 7 PM, skies are completely clear with zero chance of rain. A full, uninterrupted 40-over contest is virtually guaranteed.

Dew will not be a significant tactical factor today. The afternoon finish means seamers remain interested throughout both innings.

The HPCA Stadium sits at 1,457 metres above sea level. Thin air reduces drag and causes the ball to travel significantly faster. This makes hitting sixes considerably easier and regularly yields first-innings totals of 200 or more.

Advertisement

Fast bowlers enjoy excellent seam movement and zip off the pitch. Spinners receive minimal assistance, with the ball skidding through rather than turning. Teams chasing 200-plus targets have succeeded here this season. The toss winner is expected to field first.

Punjab are desperate to win while Bengaluru are adamant about the top finish. Expect fire as the Red Armies clash with each other.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.