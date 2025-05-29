PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings bundled for 101 in Qualifier 1; full list of lowest totals by teams during IPL playoffs

Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs during their Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur to list themselves in the list of lowest team totals in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Punjab Kings' total of 101 is the joint-third in the list, along with Lucknow Super Giants, who put up the same score in their Eliminator against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

The record for lowest team total in IPL playoffs is being held by now defunct Deccan Chargers (against RCB) in 2010, followed by Delhi Daredevils' (now Delhi Capitals) 87 against Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

The number of overs (14.1) batted by Punjab Kings is the least by any team in IPL playoffs. The previous unwanted record is being held by Delhi Capitals, who batted 16.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

Full list of lowest teams totals in IPL playoffs

Score Team Opposition Year Match Stage 82 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2010 3rd Place Playoff 87 Delhi Daredevils Rajasthan Royals 2008 1st Semifinal 101 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2025 Qualifier 1 101 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians 2023 Eliminator 104 Deccan Chargers Chennai Super Kings 2010 2nd Semifinal 107 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians 2017 Qualifier 2 112/8 Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings 2008 Eliminator 128/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 2017 Eliminator 129/8 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Giant 2017 Final 130/7 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans 2022 Qualifier 1

RCB make merry in Mullanpur Sent into bat first, Punjab Kings were never in the game and should blame themselves for playing unnecessary shots. Only three Punjab Kings batters could manage double digits - Prabhsimran Singh (18), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18).