PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings bundled for 101 in Qualifier 1; full list of lowest totals by teams during IPL playoffs

Punjab Kings bundled for just 101 in 14.1 during Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 against RCB. It is also the joint-third in the list. For RCB, Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets apiece.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 May 2025, 09:44 PM IST
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh is clean bowled by RCB's Suyash Sharma during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2925.
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh is clean bowled by RCB's Suyash Sharma during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2925. (AFP)

Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs during their Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur to list themselves in the list of lowest team totals in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Punjab Kings' total of 101 is the joint-third in the list, along with Lucknow Super Giants, who put up the same score in their Eliminator against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

The record for lowest team total in IPL playoffs is being held by now defunct Deccan Chargers (against RCB) in 2010, followed by Delhi Daredevils' (now Delhi Capitals) 87 against Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

The number of overs (14.1) batted by Punjab Kings is the least by any team in IPL playoffs. The previous unwanted record is being held by Delhi Capitals, who batted 16.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

Full list of lowest teams totals in IPL playoffs

ScoreTeamOppositionYearMatch Stage
82Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bengaluru20103rd Place Playoff
87Delhi DaredevilsRajasthan Royals20081st Semifinal
101Punjab KingsRoyal Challengers Bengaluru2025Qualifier 1
101Lucknow Super GiantsMumbai Indians2023Eliminator
104Deccan Chargers Chennai Super Kings20102nd Semifinal
107Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians2017Qualifier 2
112/8Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings2008Eliminator
128/7Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight Riders2017Eliminator
129/8Mumbai IndiansRising Pune Giant2017Final
130/7Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans2022Qualifier 1

RCB make merry in Mullanpur

Sent into bat first, Punjab Kings were never in the game and should blame themselves for playing unnecessary shots. Only three Punjab Kings batters could manage double digits - Prabhsimran Singh (18), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18).

For RCB, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) were the wrecker-in-chief while Yash Dayal (2/26), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) and Romaria Shepherd (1/5) also contributed. RCB need 102 runs to book themselves a place in the final of IPL 2025.

