PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings bundled for 101 in Qualifier 1; full list of lowest totals by teams during IPL playoffs

Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs during their Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur to list themselves in the list of lowest team totals in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Punjab Kings' total of 101 is the joint-third in the list, along with Lucknow Super Giants, who put up the same score in their Eliminator against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.
The record for lowest team total in IPL playoffs is being held by now defunct Deccan Chargers (against RCB) in 2010, followed by Delhi Daredevils' (now Delhi Capitals) 87 against Rajasthan Royals in 2008.
The number of overs (14.1) batted by Punjab Kings is the least by any team in IPL playoffs. The previous unwanted record is being held by Delhi Capitals, who batted 16.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals in 2008.
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Match Stage
|82
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2010
|3rd Place Playoff
|87
|Delhi Daredevils
|Rajasthan Royals
|2008
|1st Semifinal
|101
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2025
|Qualifier 1
|101
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|2023
|Eliminator
|104
|Deccan Chargers
|Chennai Super Kings
|2010
|2nd Semifinal
|107
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|2017
|Qualifier 2
|112/8
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai Super Kings
|2008
|Eliminator
|128/7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2017
|Eliminator
|129/8
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Giant
|2017
|Final
|130/7
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|2022
|Qualifier 1
Sent into bat first, Punjab Kings were never in the game and should blame themselves for playing unnecessary shots. Only three Punjab Kings batters could manage double digits - Prabhsimran Singh (18), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18).
For RCB, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) were the wrecker-in-chief while Yash Dayal (2/26), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) and Romaria Shepherd (1/5) also contributed. RCB need 102 runs to book themselves a place in the final of IPL 2025.
