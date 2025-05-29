PBKS vs RCB: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter IPL 2025 final in style, reach summit clash after 9 years

Rajat Patidar couldn't have asked for anything more in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the final in style, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets on Thursday. With this win, RCB entered an IPL final after nine years and fourth overall after runners-up finished in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Punjab Kings will get another chance to make the final as they play the winner of Eliminator between Mumbai Indian and Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 (to be played on June 1.) Sent into bat first, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26 runs. For RCB, Suyash Sharma (3/17) did the star turn by picking up three wickets pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17).

In reply, RCB needed just 10 overs to overhaul the target with eight wickets in hand. Phil Salt remained not out for 56 in just 27 balls which included six fours and three sixes.