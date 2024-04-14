PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer says being a finisher is ‘blessing and curse’, explains why
PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer was Rajasthan Royals' hero against Punjab Kings as he pulled off a last-over thriller on April 13.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer was the hero for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in yet another last-over nail-biter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 13. While chasing Punjab’s 147, Rajasthan needed 10 runs off 4 balls. The West Indies batter hit two 6s to take the Royals home.