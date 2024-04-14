Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer says being a finisher is ‘blessing and curse’, explains why

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer says being a finisher is ‘blessing and curse’, explains why

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer was Rajasthan Royals' hero against Punjab Kings as he pulled off a last-over thriller on April 13.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer reacts during the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Mohali cricket stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer was the hero for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in yet another last-over nail-biter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 13. While chasing Punjab’s 147, Rajasthan needed 10 runs off 4 balls. The West Indies batter hit two 6s to take the Royals home.

Hetmyer was awarded the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 27 in 10 balls. After the match, he said it was a "blessing and curse" at the same time to be a finisher.

Also Read: Looking back: When MS Dhoni blamed IPL parties for India's T20 World Cup debacle

“Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. I am happy that I could help the team pull off a victory today. They creep in the first couple of balls that I face, afterwards I just try to keep it as clear as possible," he said.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson praised Hetmyer, as well as Rovman Powell, for their efforts. Powell hit two 4s in the 19th over when RR needed 20 runs in 12 balls in the IPL match.

"He has been doing it for years and years. He has confidence about his skills. Rovman and Hettie, having them, was good," Sanju said.

Also Read: Punjab score 147 runs against Royals, third lowest this IPL season

When RR needed 10 runs off 6 balls, Hetmyer missed the first 2 deliveries by Arshdeep Singh. Trent Boult, who was batting at the other end, went down to him and asked him not to worry. Hetmyer thanked Boult’s “energy" and hit the third one for a 6.

Not the first time for Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer was a part of Rajasthan’s chase against Punjab in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, RR needed 8 runs off 6 balls. Hetmyer hit leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a 6 and then took a single off his full-toss delivery to win it for his team.

Also Read: Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal's name will be written in history books

In 2023, RR needed 16 from the last over. Hetmyer’s 36 off 18 balls was not enough as he was run out due to a misunderstanding with Dhruv Jurel. Punjab won the match by 5 runs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!