PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer was the hero for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in yet another last-over nail-biter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 13. While chasing Punjab's 147, Rajasthan needed 10 runs off 4 balls. The West Indies batter hit two 6s to take the Royals home.

Hetmyer was awarded the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 27 in 10 balls. After the match, he said it was a "blessing and curse" at the same time to be a finisher.

Also Read: Looking back: When MS Dhoni blamed IPL parties for India's T20 World Cup debacle "Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. I am happy that I could help the team pull off a victory today. They creep in the first couple of balls that I face, afterwards I just try to keep it as clear as possible," he said.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson praised Hetmyer, as well as Rovman Powell, for their efforts. Powell hit two 4s in the 19th over when RR needed 20 runs in 12 balls in the IPL match.

"He has been doing it for years and years. He has confidence about his skills. Rovman and Hettie, having them, was good," Sanju said.

Also Read: Punjab score 147 runs against Royals, third lowest this IPL season When RR needed 10 runs off 6 balls, Hetmyer missed the first 2 deliveries by Arshdeep Singh. Trent Boult, who was batting at the other end, went down to him and asked him not to worry. Hetmyer thanked Boult's "energy" and hit the third one for a 6.

Not the first time for Shimron Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer was a part of Rajasthan’s chase against Punjab in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, RR needed 8 runs off 6 balls. Hetmyer hit leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a 6 and then took a single off his full-toss delivery to win it for his team.

Also Read: Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal's name will be written in history books In 2023, RR needed 16 from the last over. Hetmyer’s 36 off 18 balls was not enough as he was run out due to a misunderstanding with Dhruv Jurel. Punjab won the match by 5 runs.

