PBKS vs RR: Why is Shikhar Dhawan not playing for Punjab? Sam Curran says...
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' opening batter Jos Buttler and key bowler Ravichandran Ashwin will also be missed on Saturday during clash with PBKS.
Facing against the top-seeder Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, Punjab Kings has not included skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message