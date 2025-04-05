PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Can Punjab Kings solidify top spot or will Rajasthan Royals bag another win? Check AI prediction

Punjab Kings will look for a hat trick of wins as they host Rajasthan Royals at the Mohali Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The home side is sitting pretty at the top of the Indian Premier League table and are the favourites going into the match. However, RR will be upbeat after an impressive win against Chennai Super Kings in their previous fixture, and have had a whole week to rest and prepare for today’s game. Additionally, they will welcome the return of Sanju Samson as captain and wicketkeeper against Punjab Kings. Their talismanic skipper has played this season so far only as an Impact Player owing to a finger injury.

PBKS vs RR: Head to Head The two teams have faced each other 28 times since the inception of the IPL. The hosts have 11 wins in these fixtures while RR have the upper hand with 16 wins with one match ending in a tie. The last time the two teams met each other, PBKS came out top trumps with a 5-wicket victory.

PBKS vs RR: Fantasy Team Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (Vice Captain), Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

PBKs vs RR: AI prediction Let’s take a look at what the different Artificial Intelligence models have to say about today’s exciting clash in Chennai.

When asked to predict the result, this is what ChatGPT had to say: “Historically, RR have had the upper hand in this matchup, winning 16 out of 28 encounters, while PBKS have secured 12 victories. ​

“Considering the head-to-head record and current form, RR appear to have a slight advantage. However, PBKS's home conditions and potential for resurgence could make this a closely contested match. Therefore, while RR might be favored, an upset by PBKS cannot be ruled out.”

Google’s Gemini sat on the fence, stating, “Considering PBKS's current winning momentum and home advantage, they might have a slight edge. However, RR has a better head-to-head record and the return of their regular captain could provide a significant lift.

“Several sources suggest that PBKS will start as favorites due to their back-to-back commanding wins. However, if RR's key players, especially their batting lineup, step up, they have the resources to challenge PBKS's momentum. ”

X’s Grok, meanwhile, picks the home side to win. “Punjab Kings are favored to win, driven by their unbeaten run, Shreyas Iyer’s form, and home advantage. However, RR could make it close if their key players like Samson, Rana, and Hasaranga step up,” it said.

PBKS vs RR: Livemint’s pick The AI models have given a variety of responses but we side with X’ Grok.

The home side has been in superb form this year with skipper Shreyas Iyer leading from the front with the bat. RR have Nitish Rana in great form, which he displayed in the explosive knock in the victory against CSK.