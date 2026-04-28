PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Jofra Archer has final laugh against Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly walks in

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to field first in their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Both teams have made changes coming into the match. Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja have come in for Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi for RR.

For PBKS, Suryansh Shedge and Lockie Ferguson come in for Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live match scorecard

PBKS vs RR head-to-head

The two teams have played each other 30 times in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals have won 17, whereas Punjab Kings emerged winners in 13 matches against the Jaipur-based outfit. Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs the last time these two teams locked horns in IPL 2025.

PBKS vs RR playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Punja.

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