PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly departs for 30 as Yash Punja breaks partnership, Shreyas Iyer walks in

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to field first in their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.
Both teams have made changes coming into the match. Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja have come in for Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi for RR.
For PBKS, Suryansh Shedge and Lockie Ferguson come in for Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live match scorecard
The two teams have played each other 30 times in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals have won 17, whereas Punjab Kings emerged winners in 13 matches against the Jaipur-based outfit. Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs the last time these two teams locked horns in IPL 2025.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Punja.
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OUT! Cooper Connolly has been been dismissed for 30 runs as Yash Punja strikes. Cooper looks to go big down the ground, but ends up finding Donovan Ferreira at long-off.
Shreyas Iyer has walked out to bat at No.4.
PBKS 96/2 (8.4 overs)
OUT! Jofra Archer strikes for Rajasthan Royals as he gets rid of Priyansh Arya. Priyansh is caught by Nandre Burger at mid-off after he goes for a lofted shot down the ground.
Cooper Connolly has joined Prabhsimran Singh in the middle.
PBKS 48/1 (4 overs)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are off to an aggressive start after being asked to bat first by Rajasthan Royals. Priyansh Arya is doing a majority of the damage as of now, having slammed four fours and one six with his score reading 25 runs from seven balls.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Punja.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and will field first against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi sit out, whereas Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja come in for RR. For PBKS, Suryansh Shedge and Lockie Ferguson come in for Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett.
Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026. They sit atop the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from seven matches, with six wins and one no-result. Rajasthan Royals will not only get a chance to strengthen their playoff hopes, but also end PBKS' unbeaten run if they win today.
Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have played 30 games against each other in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals have won 17 matches whereas Punjab Kings have won 13 matches.
PBKS got the better of RR by 10 runs the last time the two teams met in IPL 2025.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajathan Royals (RR) that will take place in Mullanpur. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss at 7 pm.