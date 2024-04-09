PBKS vs SRH 2024 IPL Live Score: The pitch of Mohali is one of the fastest in India and is well-known to provide some extra bounce to the pacers
PBKS vs SRH 2024 IPL Live Score: The pitch of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali is ready to witness a high-voltage match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings are riding high on confidence after defeating Gujarat Titans in their previous match, while Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the defending champions Chennai Super Kings
PBKS vs SRH 2024 Pitch Report
The pitch of Mohali is one of the fastest in India and is well-known to provide some extra bounce to the pacers. The batters usually face tough time on the pitch of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, especially with the new ball. The dew factor plays a role on this pitch, so the toss winning captain is expected to opt for bowling.
PBKS vs SRH 2024 Dream 11 Team
Shikhar Dhawan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Aiden Markram (VC), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Heinrich Klaasen (WK)
PBKS vs SRH 2024 Head to Head Record
Sunrisers Hyderabad has a clear edge if we go by the head-to-head records as the Pat Cummins-led side has won 14 out of the 21 matches both teams played. Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will look to improve their tally from the current triumph in 7 matches out of the 21.
Fantasy team
The bouncy pitch of Mohali
Prediction time
As per Google's win probability, there is a 52 per cent chance that SRH will beat Punjab in their fifth match and try to topple CSK to get to the 4th position on the points table.
Weather report
During the match hours, the t temperature is projected to hover around 32 degrees, gradually tapering down to approximately 24 degrees by the conclusion, with a perceived temperature of 22 degrees. Rain is not anticipated, and humidity levels are expected to peak at 21 percent. According to AccuWeather, the air quality is forecasted to persist as unhealthy throughout the duration of the match.
Welcome to the live coverage of PBKS vs SRH 2024 IPL match as Shikhar Dhawan goes against Pat Cummins at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali. The match will begin at 7:30 PM and the skippers will come out for toss at 7:00 PM.
