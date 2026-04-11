PBKS vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma onslaught catches Punjab Kings off-guard in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Punjab Kings have opted to bowl after Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur. The 2025 runners-up are coming into this game after Punjab Kings' last game against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a washout.
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, captain Ishan Kishan announced a couple of changes from the previous games. Praful Hinge is making his debut in IPL replacing senior pro Jaydeb Unadkat while Salil Arora is also coming back.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match scorecard
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
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The bowling change doesn't stop Abhishek Sharma. Vijaykumar Vyshak is brought into the attack. The SRH opener welcomes him with a six over deep extra cover. This is the kind of start SRH wanted. Travis Head is just a mere spectator at the other end. Once more, its aerial. Its raining sixes in Mullanpur as Abhishek dances down the ground to slot it over long on. SIXX more and Abhishek brings up his fifty in just 18 balls. Three maximums in Vyshak's first four balls so far. The onslaught continues from Abhishek as he finishes the over with another maximum. SRH 84-0 (5)
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head walk out to bat for SRH. Arshdeep Singh will open the attack for Punjab Kings. Abhishek in particular has been in impressive form. The India opener started with just a four in the first over, before finding the boundary four more times in his next eight balls. SRH are off to a flyer. BANGGG!!!! Abhishek sends Arshdeep Singh over the bowler's head for the first six of the game. Six more, this time over the third man boundary. SRH 44/0 (3)
Ishan Kishan: We would have loved to bowl first. But yeah, I think wicket looks pretty hard to me. And it's about playing good cricket in the first innings. (On captaining) Obviously, it's a big disadvantage for any team, Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his. But still, I feel we've got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. And hopefully, we'll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes. Salil comes in in place of Livingstone and Praful Hinge, it's his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat.
Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bowl first. It's a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that's what we've been doing in the last couple of games. We've been thriving on that. (Things to address?) I personally feel that you can't control the nature of the weather. You've just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don't have to address anything at any point of time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the confusing it gets for them. So, it's better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we're going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first in Mullanpur. While the home side went with the same team, SRH made two changes. Salil Arora is making a comeback into the playing XI while Praful Hinge is making his IPL debut, replacing Jaydev Unadkat.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Punjab Kings' home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.