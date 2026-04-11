PBKS vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma onslaught catches Punjab Kings off-guard in Mullanpur

PBKS vs SRH Live Updates: What did Shreyas Iyer say during coin toss?

Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bowl first. It's a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that's what we've been doing in the last couple of games. We've been thriving on that. (Things to address?) I personally feel that you can't control the nature of the weather. You've just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don't have to address anything at any point of time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the confusing it gets for them. So, it's better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we're going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal.