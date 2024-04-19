The IPL 2024 season continues to be disappointing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), as the team suffered their fifth defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. They currently sit second to last on the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points.

Chasing a target of 193 at the Mohali stadium, PBKS's batting collapsed against Mubai's pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee. While there has been much praise for MI pacers, India's veteran star Harbhajan Singh highlighted the technical errors made by Punjab Kings.

While analyzing the PBKS vs MI match on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh criticized Punjab's stand-in skipper Sam Curran for his on-field decisions. The veteran spinner questioned why Sam Curran opened the batting, and why Liam Livingstone, known for his finishing abilities, was sent in to bat at number 4.

"Why send Sam Curran to open? Prabhsimran's dismissal, attempting a pull shot, was understandable. Both dismissals seemed to come from relatively innocuous deliveries. However, the ball that got Rilee Rossouw out was exceptional. But then, you send Livingstone, a player known for finishing, in at No. 6," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma's rescue innings

Punjab Kings lost its first four batters on a low score of 14 runs as Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee clinched two wickets each to decimate Punjab's top order. The uncapped Indian duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma came to the rescue of the Punjab Kings and gave some scare to the MI bowlers.

Harbhajan Singh praised Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma for their batting under pressure, saying that Punjab's innings might not have reached 100 runs without their contribution.

“We have to appreciate Shashank and Ashutosh. I want to understand how this management works. They send Livingstone up in the batting order and the players who are in form, are sent afterwards. You sent Harpreet Bhatia ahead of Shshank. If you have brought him, then you should have waited," he said.

The Turbanator added that “if Shashank and Ashutosh were not there, PBKS would have fallen before 100". Ashutosh is in form and he should be promoted up the batting order, he said. "You should give youngsters an opportunity."

