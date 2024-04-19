'PBKS would have fallen before 100 if...': Harbhajan Singh sums up why Punjab's batting collapsed against Mumbai Indians
While analyzing the PBKS vs MI match on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh slammed Punjab's stand-in skipper Sam Curran for his on M-field decisions
The IPL 2024 season continues to be disappointing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), as the team suffered their fifth defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. They currently sit second to last on the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message