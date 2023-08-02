PCB agrees: Date changes for India vs Pakistan World Cup match due to security reasons2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:33 AM IST
The India vs Pakistan World Cup clash has been rescheduled due to security concerns during Navratri festival.
The high-profile World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, originally set for October 15, will now take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed upon the rescheduling due to security concerns on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. The ICC will soon release an updated schedule as other games involving various teams may also be rescheduled, PTI reported.
Pakistan will also face Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad, creating a three-day gap before their crucial match against India.
LiveMint earlier reported that the PCB had earlier made an appeal to the ICC and the BCCI to change the venues for a couple of World Cup 2023 matches. However, both governing bodies have turned down the request.
The specific matches in question were the ones scheduled to take place in Chennai and Bengaluru, where Pakistan are set to play against Afghanistan and Australia, respectively.
The reported concerns raised by former PCB chief Najam Sethi regarding playing against India in Ahmedabad were allegedly not taken into consideration.
The PCB reviewed the initial schedule shared by the ICC and requested a venue swap for these matches, as per reports from Pakistani media. Despite the appeal, the ICC and BCCI jointly concluded that there were no valid reasons to alter the existing venue assignments.
Pakistan's Sports Minister Ehsaan Mazari earlier issued a stern message to India regarding the Men in Blue's participation in the Asia Cup held in Pakistan.
Mazari stated that, if India decided not to take part in the tournament on Pakistani soil, Pakistan would respond by withdrawing from World Cup 2023 scheduled to be hosted in India. He emphasised that the stance was his personal opinion but served as a strong indication of Pakistan's position as well.
(With PTI inputs)
