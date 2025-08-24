PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes bold claim on India vs Pakistan cricketing ties ahead of Asia Cup 2025; ‘No more begging…’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has ignited the India vs Pakistan debate ahead of Asia Cup 2025 with a "no more begging" remark. Pakistan are scheduled to play India on September 14 in the continental showpiece in Dubai followed by another clash in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo in October.

The cricketing ties of India and Pakistan have been in turmoil for the last decade due to the political indifferences between the two countries with no bilateral series since 2012. Things got worse following the Pahalgam terror attack, to which India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.

In fact, both the cricketing boards signed an agreement earlier this year to play at neutral venues till 2027 in International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asia Cricket Council (ACC) events.

Naqvi's comments on future cricketing negotiations with their neighbours came in after Indian ministry's reaffirmation of playing Pakistan only in multi-nation tournaments. “I think we are very clear that whenever talks are held, it will be on an equal footing with India, and there will be no more begging for negotiations,” Naqvi told reporters in Lahore.

"That time has passed, and whatever will happen will be on the basis of equality," added Naqvi.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Meanwhile, this will be the first time India will playing Pakistan in a cricket match post Operation Sindoor. Earlier, India were scheduled to play Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) twice but the Men in Blue pulled out in protest.