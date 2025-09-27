PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to pay Haris Rauf's ICC fine after Asia Cup row, report reveals

Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chairman of both Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will be paying the fine levied upon bowler Haris Rauf for his controversial celebration during the India vs Pakistan group stage match in Dubai in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament.

Pakistan's Samaa TV has learned from its sources that Naqvi will be paying the penalty amount from his own pocket.

Both Rauf and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav were fined 30% of their match fees after they were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the match on September 14.

Sahibzada Farhan, another Pakistani player, was let go with a warning after he performed a gun-firing celebration on scoring a 50 in the match.

"The ICC will not issue any official release on the sanctions till end of the tournament given the sensitivity of the matter," a tournament source PTI spoke to has revealed.

The BCCI, unhappy with the penalty imposed on Yadav, has appealed against the same.

"If the BCCI is unable to defend its captain, who stood by the Indian Army, it would be very poor optics. BCCI as an organisation shouldn't even accept a warning which would also mean that Surya is guilty," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Pakistan had filed a complaint against Suryakumar after he dedicated his team's win over the arch foes on September 14 to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces.

What did Haris Rauf do? Haris Rauf has been penalised for provocative actions inluding hand gestures to the falling of planes during the match.

Many believe he was alluding to Pakistan's claims of having downed India's fighter jets during the May 2025 military faceoff between the two countries post the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which led to the loss of 26 lives.

Rauf maintained that there was nothing political about his actions but they were nonetheless deemed "abusive and aggressive" by the match referee.

Farhan, on the other hand, also pleaded not guilty to any code of conduct violation, claiming that the gun-fire celebration that he did after his half century on Sunday is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe".

The Pakistani players' hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson at their team hotel in Dubai.

Rauf and Farhan appeared before him in person even though the responses given by them were in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.