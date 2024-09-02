PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi to replace Jay Shah as next Asian Cricket Council President? Here’s what report says

Jay Shah, now ICC Chairman, will step down as ACC President. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is expected to take over following an ACC meeting in October-November, starting a two-year term in 2025.

Livemint
Updated2 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Jay Shah could be replaced at the helm of ACC by PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi.(AFP)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently made history by becoming the youngest ever ICC president. However, as Shah takes the reins of the ICC, he will eventually have to relinquish his positions as BCCI secretary and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

A new report from news agency PTI suggests that Shah could be replaced at the helm of the ACC by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. According to the report, Naqvi could take charge of the ACC after the Council's meeting in October-November and begin his two-year term in 2025.

A source quoted by PTI stated, "When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term… When Jay Shah steps down, the PCB chief will take over."

Shah has been the president of ACC for the last four years after receiving an extension for one year after the completion of his original three year term. Rumors have also been churning about who could replace Jay Shah at BCCI with former politician late Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitely leading the race so far.

Naqvi's responsibility as next ACC President:

As the next ACC president, Naqvi will oversee the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be organised in India. Meanwhile, in his dual role as PCB and ACC chief, Naqvi is likely to play a crucial role in the successful staging of the Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan. He will also play an instrumental role in deciding the future course of action for the Asian Cricket Council, including the successful conduct of the next Asia Cup and building consensus among the member countries.

Naqvi took over the reins of the Pakistan Cricket Board from Ramiz Raja in 2024 and has also served as the country's Interior Minister since March 2024. With his elevation to the ACC presidency, Naqvi would aim to revive cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, particularly by bringing the Men in Blue to the country for international tournaments.

 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi to replace Jay Shah as next Asian Cricket Council President? Here’s what report says

