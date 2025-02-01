Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi didn't let go a chance to take a dig at India while addressing the media about the updates regarding the three stadiums for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting next month. Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi are the three venues which will host the ICC event.

Among the three, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore underwent a major reconstruction and failed several deadlines for the ICC handover. Mohsin Naqvi detailed about the stadium's reconstruction and assured that the venue will be ready for the February 7 inauguration. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19.

While addressing the media on Friday, Mohsin Naqvi claimed that “people across the border” had been constantly looking for flaws and doubted Pakistan's ability to host the marquee tournament.

“They were people from across the border and even others who kept on saying it looks like the Champions Trophy would be moved out of Pakistan as stadiums are not going to be ready on time. But I can announce today we are set to go for the tri-series and Champions Trophy,” Mohsin Naqvi told reporters at the Gaddafi Stadium.

“Across the border, there are many people who are trying to find the tiniest flaw in our stadiums and arrangements, and they will get no such opportunity. We will welcome all the arriving teams and their security and welcome arrangements. The whole of the PCB is working day and night to provide a seamless tournament,” he added.

No captain's PC for Champions Trophy The PCB boss also confirmed that there will be no captain's press conference ahead of the tournament. Normally, it is under ICC guidelines to hold a joint captain's press conference and a photoshoot with all the skippers. However, that won't be possible due to travel tight travel schedules of certain selected teams.

"We will have the inauguration ceremony for the tournament on 16th in Lahore. The captains’ conference or the photoshoots will not be possible for the ICC or us because of the hectic traveling schedules of some teams," Mohsin Naqvi said.