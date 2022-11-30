PCB, ECB likely to postpone Rawalpindi Test after England players fall ill

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England-Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are most likely to postpone the Rawalpindi Test after following several English cricketers unwell after a virus swept through the England camp.
"The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with a viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course," PCB tweeted.
As per report, on Wednesday, only five England players -- Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root -- turned up for training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. While the rest squad members, including captain Ben Stokes, stayed back in the team hotel.
"As far as I'm aware, a few guys are not feeling 100%," India Today quoted Root as saying, adding, "I didn't feel great yesterday and I woke up a lot better today. So hopefully it's a 24-hour virus. Don't think it's like food poisoning or COVID or anything like that."
Root said, "We are trying to do absolutely everything right to make sure we are prepared for this game."
Earlier, the Brits have already named their starting 11, in which Liam Livingstone will do his debut, while Ben Duckett to open with Zak Crawley.
England are scheduled to play in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.
After receiving feedback from players who visited Pakistan in September-October for a seven-match T20 series, England have hired a chef for the tour
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has wished the English players a speedy recovery. "I hope they get better soon. We'd like to face a full-strength England tomorrow," he said.
