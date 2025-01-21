PCB fumes at BCCI after India’s refusal to sport ‘Pakistan’ on Champions Trophy 2025 jersey; Pak board seeks ICC help

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) directive not to sport Pakistan in their jerseys for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fuming. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model, with India playing all its games in Dubai while the rest of the tournament will be played in Pakistan. Pakistan is hosting an International Cricket Council (ICC) event for the first time in 30 years.

According to a report by IANS, the BCCI has reportedly objected to printing ‘Pakistan’ (the name of the host country) on their jerseys, thus triggering a fresh controversy with just less than a month until the tournament starts. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19.

Advertisement

A PCB official accused the BCCI of bringing ‘politics into cricket’. Due to their political turmoil over the years, India and Pakistan have not played bilateral matches and only met in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

“BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game,” the PCB official told the news agency on conditions of anonymity. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony; now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey," added the PCB official.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the PCB official asked for ICC's help in the matter. “We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan for the mega event despite a great push from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The BCCI told the ICC that they hadn't gotten permission from the Indian government, citing security concerns. Finally, the ICC went with the hybrid model.

Will Rohit Sharma travel to Pakistan? However, although the PCB official claimed that Rohit won't be travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony and the pre-tournament captains' press conference, the BCCI has not provided any concrete information. It is a customary routine in all ICC events for all the captains to come together under one roof for a press conference before the tournament starts.