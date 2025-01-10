Legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar are the four new inductees in the PCB Hall of Fame for 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday. The above-mentioned four thus join the likes of Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas in the list.

Notably, PCB inducts two former cricketers every year. Since there was no inductions made in 2023, four former cricketers found their names for 2024. One of the batting greats, Inzamam played for Pakistan from 1991 to 2007 and was a member of the side that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup under Imran Khan. He was also the captain of Pakistan in 2007 ODI World Cup in West Indies.

Misbah represented Pakistan from 2001 to 2017, was part of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning squad and led the team to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings in 2016. Mushtaq played for Pakistan from 1959 to 1979 and captained the team to its first-ever Test win in Australia in 1977, featured in inaugural cricket World Cup in 1975 in England before coaching the Pakistan side to the cricket World Cup 1999 final.

Meanwhile, Anwar represented Pakistan from 1989 to 2003, amassing a total of 31 centuries and 68 half-centuries, including three centuries and three half-centuries across the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups.

Honouring the four greats, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said theese players hold a special place in the heart of Pakistan's cricket. “These four giants of the game hold a special place in Pakistan’s rich cricketing history," Naqvi said in a statement issued by PCB.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah to miss Champions Trophy 2025 group stage matches?

“Their contributions not only elevated the sport within Pakistan but also inspired future generations to pursue excellence. Their talent, charisma and unwavering commitment have made them true ambassadors of cricket and the PCB takes immense pride in honouring their accomplishments,” the statement further added.