PCB hands PKR 5 million fine to each Pakistan player after T20 World Cup 2026 exit, says report

Pakistan cricket team players have reportedly received severe punishment following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. Once again, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC tournament as they suffered a Super 8-stage exit.

The Men in Green ended Group 2 of the Super 8 stage in third place with three points. According to The Express Tribune, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined each player PKR 5 million following their horrendous performance in the T20 World Cup.

The report states that since Pakistan's players get rewarded for their excellent performances, they should also be equally fined for their poor performances in big tournaments.

Pakistan's forgettable T20 World Cup campaign Pakistan had lost to India by 61 runs in the group stage, but wins over the Netherlands, the USA and Namibia helped them seal their spot in the Super 8 stage.

Pressure mounted on Pakistan following their 61-run loss to India in Colombo. They had to beat Namibia in their last group stage match, and did so by 102 runs, as Sahibzada Farhan scored an unbeaten century.

Farhan, in fact, was by far Pakistan's best performer in the T20 World Cup. The opener has finished his campaign with 383 runs from six matches, including two fifties and as many centuries.

However, their Super 8 campaign got off to a horrific start after their match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo.

Things went from bad to worse for Salman Agha's side following their two-wicket loss to England in their next match, and a Super 8 exit loomed large.

Pakistan, who posted 212/8 against Sri Lanka in their last Super 8 match, had to restrict the co-hosts to 147 or less in order to qualify for the semi-finals. This was after New Zealand had beaten Sri Lanka to get to three points.

However, they failed to do so, although they defeated Sri Lanka by five runs. Pakistan have endured early exits in ICC tournaments recently.

Following their exit from the T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has come under scrutiny for his underwhelming captaincy.

When asked by a journalist whether he would leave T20 captaincy himself or the PCB would remove him, Salman said: “I think we haven't played as well as we should have in the World Cup. Right now, I think any decision taken will be emotional. We will go back and take some time and then make the required decision.”